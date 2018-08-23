CaneSport.com

The University of Miami men’s basketball program announced its 2018-19 non-conference schedule on Thursday. The Hurricanes’ 12-game non-conference slate includes seven home games at the Watsco Center.

“We are excited for our non-conference schedule, which will provide some good tests as we learn about our team and prepare for the rigors of ACC play,” eighth-year UM head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “We are playing eight games in the Miami area, including one in the Hoophall Invitational at AmericanAirlines Arena in December, so our fans will have some great opportunities to come out and support their Hurricanes.”

Miami begins its 2018-19 schedule with three straight home games, starting Nov. 9 against Lehigh. The Canes then play host to Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 12 in a first-time matchup between the programs. The Lumberjacks went 28-7 and won the Southland Conference last season before bowing out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Texas Tech. SFA has played in four of the last five NCAA Tournaments.

UM entertains Bethune-Cookman (Nov. 17) before heading to the West Coast to compete in the Wooden Classic over the Thanksgiving holiday. The Canes open the tournament against La Salle on Nov. 22 at Titan Gym in Fullerton, Calif., and then face either Northwestern or Fresno State the following day. The tournament concludes Nov. 25, with Grand Canyon, Hawai’i, Seton Hall or Utah as the potential opponents. Seton Hall reached the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, while Utah played in the championship game of the 2018 NIT.

Miami returns home Nov. 28 to play Rutgers in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge and then has a neutral-site contest against Yale on Dec. 1 in the Miami Hoophall Invitational at AmericanAirlines Arena.

The Canes play their first true road game of the season on Dec. 4, traveling to Philadelphia to take on Penn at The Palestra. Coming off their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 11 years, the Quakers went 24-9 last year and won the Ivy League championship before falling to Kansas in the first round of the tournament.

After breaking for final exams, Miami jumps back into action Dec. 19 against Houston Baptist in the first of three straight home games before conference play commences. The Canes then take on Florida Atlantic (Dec. 22) and Campbell (Dec. 29) to wrap up the non-conference schedule.

The Hurricanes play Barry University on Oct. 30 in an exhibition game at the Watsco Center.

Miami’s 18-game ACC schedule for the 2018-19 season will be announced in the coming weeks. The Hurricanes’ ACC opponents were announced in the spring. UM will play Florida State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest both at home and on the road. The Hurricanes will have home games against Clemson, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, NC State and Pittsburgh. UM will play on the road against Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Syracuse and Virginia.

Television network assignments and tip times for all of Miami’s games will be announced at a later date.

Miami finished 22-10 last season, including an 11-7 record and third-place finish in the ACC. The Hurricanes reached the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season in 2017-18, matching a program record. UM returns seven letterwinners from that squad.

2018-19 Miami Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

October

30 Barry University (Exhibition)





November

9 Lehigh

13 Stephen F. Austin

17 Bethune-Cookman

22 vs. La Salle, 2:30 p.m. ET (ESPNU)^

23 vs. Northwestern or Fresno State^

25 vs. Grand Canyon, Hawai’i, Seton Hall or Utah^

28 Rutgers (ACC/Big Ten Challenge)

December

1 vs. Yale#

4 at Penn (The Palestra)

19 Houston Baptist

22 Florida Atlantic

29 Campbell

Home games at Watsco Center in bold

^Wooden Classic, Fullerton, Calif.

#Hoophall Miami Invitational, AmericanAirlines Arena