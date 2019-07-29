University of Miami head men’s basketball coach Jim Larrañaga announced Monday the team’s non-conference slate for the fall.

Miami opens the season with a previously scheduled ACC contest, taking on a Louisville (Nov. 5) team that is ranked fifth nationally in ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25. After that, the Hurricanes will play 10 non-conference games across five cities, including four at the Watsco Center.

“We have put together an exciting, challenging non-conference schedule that will help our players prepare for ACC competition,” Larrañaga said. “Along with playing in front of our great fans here in South Florida, we are looking forward to giving our many supporters in Orlando and New York the opportunity to see us in-person this year.”

The Hurricanes begin non-conference action at home versus Florida Atlantic (Nov. 8, 7 p.m.) before the aforementioned trip to Orlando, Fla., to take on UCF (Nov. 12). This will be Miami’s first meeting with the Knights, who went 24-9 and reached the NCAA Tournament Round of 32 last year, since 2013 and the first on the road since 2012.

After its visit to Additional Financial Arena, the Hurricanes return home to play Quinnipiac (Nov. 16) and then hit the road for their next four games.

Miami opens play at the Charleston Classic with Missouri State (Nov. 21) and then squares off with either Florida or St. Joseph’s (Nov. 22). The Hurricanes’ final game at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C., will be against Buffalo, UConn, Towson or Xavier (Nov. 24).

To begin December, Miami heads to Champaign, Ill., where it meets Illinois (Dec. 2) in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. After an 11-day hiatus, the Hurricanes then have a home outing against Alabama A&M (Dec. 14).

Miami follows that with a visit to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., to take on a Temple (Dec. 17) team that went 23-10 and made the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Larrañaga’s team then wraps up its non-conference schedule by hosting Coppin State (Dec. 21).

Prior to starting the regular season, Miami is set to welcome Flagler (Oct. 30, 7 p.m.) to the Watsco Center for an exhibition affair.

Television information and a full list of tip times for the Hurricanes’ non-conference slate will be available at a later point. The Hurricanes’ ACC schedule, which features 20 games for the first time, will also be revealed in the coming weeks.