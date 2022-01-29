Hoops ready for noon matchup with Georgia Tech today

Few feelings in sports beat the thrill of a half-court, game-winning buzzer-beater.

The University of Miami men’s basketball team got that thrill Wednesday night at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va., as Charlie Moore banked in a shot from the logo to give his team a 78-75 road win over Virginia Tech.

It marked the first true buzzer-beater—with 0:00 left on the clock—by a Hurricane since Ja’Quan Newton’s famous heave to stun ninth-ranked North Carolina on Feb. 27, 2018.

Now?

It's on to the next.

Miami (15-5, 7-2 ACC) now plays at Georgia Tech at noon today, and it's a team coming off a win over FSU.

“Well, there is always a concern emotionally after a game like that, but [we know] Georgia Tech is a very good basketball team, especially at home,” Larrañaga said. “They just beat Florida State, who just beat us. So, we know we have our hands full and our players understand that you’ve got to take the season one game at a time.”

The Yellow Jackets are 9-10 (2-6 ACC) on the season, but knocked off the then-ACC-leading Seminoles by 14 points, 75-61, Wednesday night at McCamish Pavilion, where they now host Miami.

Georgia Tech turned in a splendid 2020-21 campaign, including winning the ACC Tournament after ending the Hurricanes’ Cinderella run—and their season—in the quarterfinals. Miami does own a 14-12 record against them though, including a strong 6-6 mark on the road and a 7-6 ledger in Larrañaga’s tenure.

“I think Josh Pastner has done a great job of alternating his defenses, playing the zone, playing man. They’re a high-energy team,” Larrañaga said. “They have a lot of interchangeable parts; they’re all about the same size. They play very well together. I think Michael Devoe and Jordan Usher are two really high-level ACC players. You’ve got to guard them because they’re capable of carrying the offense for long periods of time.”

Devoe presents a particularly difficult task for ACC defenses. A Preseason Second Team All-ACC honoree, he is the league’s second-leading scorer at 19.2 points per game.

The senior guard lit Miami up for 29 points in the teams’ first meeting last year, shooting 11-of-16 from the floor, including a blistering 7-of-11 beyond the arc. He scored 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting, including a 3-of-4 tally on 3-pointers, in the ACC Tournament contest.

Larrañaga knows his players once again have their work cut out for them in trying to limit Devoe this time around.

“You can’t get any separation on Michael Devoe. He is such a high-octane scorer that if you give him a three, he’s going to make the three and if you overplay the three, he’s so good at getting to the rim,” the two-time ACC Coach of the Year said. “He’s very, very clever in the paint, shot-faking and getting fouled. He can play the one, the two, the three. He’s very good in the open court. He is, deservedly, a very well-respected player around the ACC and the country.”

Miami’s outing in Atlanta will be shown live on RSN—that is Bally Sports Florida locally—with Bob Rathbun and Brian Oliver on the call.

Following its matchup with the Yellow Jackets, Miami returns home to host Notre Dame Wednesday at 7 p.m., live on RSN from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables.