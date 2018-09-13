The University of Miami men’s basketball program completed its 2018-19 schedule Thursday, as its Atlantic Coast Conference slate was announced by the conference office. The Hurricanes’ 30-game regular-season schedule includes 18 ACC games as well as 16 home contests at the Watsco Center.

The Canes’ challenging conference schedule features 11 games with teams that competed in the 2018 NCAA Tournament, including home-and-homes with Florida State, North Carolina and Virginia Tech.

“The ACC is the top basketball conference in the nation every year, and it will be extremely tough from top to bottom once again this season,” eighth-year Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “It is a grind, with no easy games. We are excited for this challenge and the opportunities to play some of the best teams in the country every night.”

“Our fans have sold out season tickets at the Watsco Center for each of the last three seasons, which has never been done here previously. They have created a tremendous home-court advantage and been a big part of our success. We are looking forward to that excitement once again this season.”

Miami’s ACC slate opens Jan. 3 at home against North Carolina State on either ESPN or ESPNU. All of the Hurricanes’ conference games will be televised, with 10 featured on national television, including the March 2 tilt at Duke which will air on CBS.

Five of Miami’s eight conference games in January will be played in Coral Gables, including four of five from Jan. 12-30 with home dates against Wake Forest (Jan. 12), North Carolina (Jan. 19), Florida State (Jan. 27) and Virginia Tech (Jan. 30).

The Canes’ game against UNC starts a stretch of five straight games and seven of eight against teams that reached the NCAA Tournament last season.

UM also has home games slated against Notre Dame (Feb. 6), Clemson (Feb. 13), Georgia Tech (Feb. 23) and Pitt (March 8).

Miami’s ACC road opener is on Jan. 6 at Louisville and the Canes follow it up with a Jan. 9 trip to Florida State. UM plays in the Carrier Dome against Syracuse on Jan. 24 and travels to reigning ACC champion Virginia on Feb. 2.

UM also plays at UNC (Feb. 9), Boston College (Feb. 17), Wake Forest (Feb. 26), Duke (March 2) and Virginia Tech (March 8).

The ACC Tournament is being contested March 12-16 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

As previously announced, Miami opens its 2018-19 regular-season schedule on Nov. 9 against Lehigh in the first of three straight home games to kick off the season. The Canes’ non-conference slate also includes a trip to the West Coast to compete in the Wooden Classic over the Thanksgiving holiday as well as a Nov. 28 home against Rutgers in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and a neutral-site contest against Yale on Dec. 1 in the Miami Hoophall Invitational at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Miami finished 22-10 last season, including an 11-7 record and third-place finish in the ACC. The Hurricanes reached the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season in 2017-18, matching a program record. UM returns seven letterwinners from that squad.

2018-19 Miami Men’s Basketball Schedule

October Opponent TV Time

Tue. 30 Barry University (Exhibition) TBA TBA





November

Fri. 9 Lehigh TBA TBA

Tue. 13 Stephen F. Austin TBA TBA

Sat. 17 Bethune-Cookman TBA TBA

Thu. 22 vs. La Salle^ ESPNU 2:30 p.m.

Fri. 23 vs. Northwestern/Fresno State^ ESPN2 or ESPNU 2 or 4:30 p.m.

Sun. 25 vs. TBA^ TBA TBA

Wed. 28 Rutgers (ACC/Big Ten Challenge) ESPNU 7 p.m.

December

Sat. 1 vs. Yale# TBA TBA

Tue. 4 at Penn (The Palestra) TBA TBA

Wed. 19 Houston Baptist TBA TBA

Sat. 22 Florida Atlantic TBA TBA

Sat. 29 Campbell TBA TBA

January

Thu. 3 NC State* ESPN or ESPNU 7 p.m.

Sun. 6 at Louisville* ESPNU 6 p.m.

Wed. 9 at Florida State* RSN 9 p.m.

Sat. 12 Wake Forest* RSN 2 p.m.

Sat. 19 North Carolina* ESPN or ESPN2 Noon

Thu. 24 at Syracuse* Raycom 8 p.m.

Sun. 27 Florida State* ESPNU 6 p.m.

Wed. 30 Virginia Tech* ESPN2 or ESPNU 7 p.m.

February

Sat. 2 at Virginia* Raycom 2 p.m.

Wed. 6 Notre Dame* ESPN2 or ESPNU 7 p.m.

Sat. 9 at North Carolina* Raycom Noon

Wed. 13 Clemson* ESPN2 or ESPNU 7 p.m.

Sun. 17 at Boston College* ESPNU 6 p.m.

Sat. 23 Georgia Tech* RSN 2 p.m.

Tue. 26 at Wake Forest* RSN 7 p.m.

March

Sat. 2 at Duke* CBS 4 p.m.

Tue. 5 Pitt* Raycom 8 p.m.

Fri. 8 at Virginia Tech* ESPN2 7 p.m.

Tue.-Sat. 12-16 ACC Tournament%

Home games at Watsco Center in bold

*ACC games

^Wooden Classic; Fullerton, Calif., Titan Gym (other participating teams: Grand Canyon, Hawai’i, Seton Hall and Utah)

#Hoophall Miami Invitational, AmericanAirlines Arena

%Charlotte, N.C., Spectrum Center