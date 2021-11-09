Hoops season tips off tonight, eyes first winning ACC season since 2017-18

The Miami Hurricanes men's basketball season tips off tonight against Canisius.

It'll be the start of what UM hopes will be its first winning ACC campaign since 2017-18. And the pieces are in place to do that, despite UM’s predicted ACC finish by the media: 12th.

“We all feel disrespected by that,” center/forward Sam Waardenburg said. “It is what it is. That’s all over our locker room right now. It’s a chip on our shoulder we have. We have high desires and high hopes for this team this year.”

A year ago, with an injury-marred team, Miami finished 10-17 and 4-15 in league play.

Since then this team has been reshaped.

The players that transferred out: Chris Lykes (Arkansas), Elijah Onaniyi (returned to Stony Brook after finishing third on UM's team with 10.5 PPG last year), Nysier Brooks (Mississippi, averaged 7.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG) and Earl Timberlake (Memphis, averaged 9.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.0 APG in 7 games).

That's three starters and a part-time starter who was a top recruit a year earlier.

So it’s a different-looking roster this year.

And it'll be a different feel at the Watsco Center.

“There is a lot of excitement entering this year because fans will now be allowed back in the building. Last year, we played in front of empty arenas all season long,” Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga said. “It’s been a long time since we were able to experience that electricity that you get when you’re playing at home and your fans get into it and are cheering wildly for the home team. We want to have great crowds in the Watsco Center. We believe this will be an exciting team to follow.”

This year's team?

Well Larranaga lured transfer guard Charlie Moore from DePaul along with Miller, and Isaiah Wong and Kam McGusty decided to return after weighing their pro options.

Moore led DePaul in scoring last year with 14.4 points and averaged 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals.

Miller? As a junior last season he led George Mason with 15.8 points per game and also averaged 6.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He plays the 3/4 and is a physical presence at 6-7 and 200 pounds.

As for returners, Isaiah Wong and Kam McGusty coming back is huge for the program.

Wong enjoyed a breakout season with 17.1 points and 2.4 assists per game, and McGusty battled injury for much of last year - he played in 20 games and averaged 13.3 points and 2.8 assists.

Then there are the other returning veterans: guard Harlond Beverly (6.7 PPG, 3.3 APG) and the 4/5 Waardenburg, who is back off a broken foot and is likely the starting center despite being undersized.

Waardenburg started 24 games two years ago and averaged 5.9 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 1.1 blocks.

Also back is 3/4 Anthony Walker, who has flashed at times and could be an athletic guy in the front court. He averaged 9.6 points and 4.7 rebounds last year.

Center Deng Gak, who struggled with injury last year, is now healthy, and big man Rodney Miller also returns off a torn MCL last year. Neither have made much of an impact thus far in their careers, but they can help on the defensive end and on the boards.

For his part, Miller has dropped 15 pounds from last year, down to 235 (and he weighed 285 when he first arrived at Miami).

The team also benefits from three highly regarded freshmen being added to the roster - guards Bensley Joseph, Jakai Robinson and Wooga Poplar.

Poplar is a guy who can provide scoring punch, and Robinson has already made a name for himself as a physical defender.

“We have a group that will start the game that [includes five] experienced veterans who can play very well together,” Larrañaga said. “But then, a lot of our players off of the bench are inexperienced and there is great concern about us needing some quality depth to really play at the highest level. The guys off the bench that are a little bit older—like Harlond Beverly, Anthony Walker, Deng Gak and Rodney Miller—those are the guys we’re really counting on to give us some quality depth.”

Regardless of the players on his roster—starters or backups, old or young—Larrañaga always has a consistent message for his team as it enters a new season.

What he tells them is not as much about X’s and O’s as it is about how he expects them to act. If they do that, the results should follow.

“We want our guys to always have a very, very positive attitude, make a total commitment to being the best that they can be and always behave in a first-class manner. We feel our players should be role models on the court, in the classroom and in the community,” Larranaga shared. “The message to them is that they represent more than just themselves. They represent their families, our basketball program, our athletic department, our university. They really owe it to themselves to give their best every single day in practice and in games so that our fans can fully appreciate their dedication.”

And yes, hopes are high.

"We’re looking forward to our first game,” Larranaga said. “Every year come in with a lot of optimism, confidence because the guys are working so hard. The key is can we keep everybody healthy and playing well. (Do that and) we can compete with all the teams on our schedule.”

* Game 1 opponent Canisius played only 13 games during the abbreviated 2020-21 season and posted a 7-6 (7-5 MAAC) record on the year. That ledger includes a five-game winning streak in league that, due to a lengthy layoff without games, went from Jan. 1 to Feb. 19.

Senior forward Malek Green is the leading returnee for the Golden Griffins, as he paced the team in scoring at 13.2 points per game last year. The Cincinnati native, who earned Preseason Third Team All-MAAC distinction this year, is part of a versatile offensive attack for the visitors from Buffalo, N.Y., who were picked No. 11 in their league this season.

“Canisius is likely to start three seniors and a junior—all guys who played last year—and maybe one freshman. So, they’re a veteran team and their guys off the bench are also veterans,” Larrañaga said. “…Probably seven or eight of their guys are veteran players who have played a lot of college basketball and are very, very comfortable with each other. They love to execute their half-court offense and shoot a bunch of threes, but also post up. They’ve got a very good balance of perimeter shooting and inside players.”

This will not only be the first time Miami and Canisius face off on the hardwood, but the first time the two schools meet in any team sport currently sponsored by either institution.

Larrañaga, though, has coached against the Golden Griffins twice before, splitting a pair of non-conference matchups during the 1986-87 season, his first year at Bowling Green. While those games certainly do not factor in for Tuesday night, the 2013 AP National Coach of the Year does know what his team must do to come away with a victory.

“We’re going to need our starters to play very well and then hopefully get a very nice contribution from the guys off the bench. We’re going to have to defend,” Larrañaga said. “We are not a big team and so we’re going to have to keep Canisius off of the backboards and do a good job of contesting their threes. And then, hopefully, get into the open court. The faster paced the game is, the better I think that will be for us.”

The game will be telecast on the ACC Network.

Following its meeting with Canisius, the Hurricanes return to the hardwood Saturday at 2 p.m. for a in-state showdown with UCF, live on ACC Network Extra from the Watsco Center.