Hoops set for big challenge at No. 2 Duke tonight

The University of Miami men’s basketball team has proven time and time again it thrives in the second half.

The Hurricanes are 5-3 when trailing at the intermission, winning four such games in a row. They are also a perfect 7-0 in holding onto a halftime lead. Miami (12-3, 4-0 ACC) is averaging 42.7 points on 51.3 percent shooting in the second half compared to 34.4 points on 43.5 percent shooting in the first half.

Most recently, the Hurricanes used a dominant second-half display to rally past Syracuse Wednesday night at the Watsco Center. Miami trailed by 18 points in the final minute of the first frame and by 14 at the break, but dropped 58 points on 56.7 percent shooting (17-of-30) after the break to post an 88-87 win over the Orange.

Now?

Miami hopes to play a full game tonight at No. 2 Duke, with the game set to tip off at 8 p.m. It will be televised by the ACC Network.

It's UM's first true road game since a Dec. 1 win at Penn State.

“They’re number two in the country, so this is one of the really tough games we have this season … but coming into this game, we’ve got to take it how we take every game,” Wong said. “[We need to] just try to be the most professional team [we can be in our approach] and just try to play to the best of our abilities, look at the scout and try to help the team win.”

The Blue Devils are 12-1 (2-0) on the season with wins over teams such as Kentucky, Gonzaga, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech. They are led by freshman forward Paolo Banchero, a potential top-three NBA Draft choice, who is averaging 17.1 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, junior forward Wendell Moore Jr., another potential All-American, is averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, the latter mark second-best in the ACC.

Banchero and Moore are one of two teammate duos in the ACC who both rank top-eight in scoring. McGusty (18.3) and Wong form the other.

That Miami can match the Blue Devils in that category, however, is not the prime contributing factor to the Hurricanes’ confidence entering the game. Rather, it comes from the team’s strong play of late.

The Hurricanes have won eight games in a row, their longest streak since starting the 2017-18 campaign with 10 straight victories. Miami is also 4-0 in ACC play for the second time ever and first since 2012-13.

“That helps a lot. Just coming into this game with four ACC wins, we’re all … sharing the ball and we have good energy in the locker room,” Wong remarked. “I feel like that is … going to help us. We’re just trusting each other going into the game. With all that and with the 4-0 [ACC record] and the eight-game winning streak, we’re rolling right now. We’re on a little hot streak and we’re going to bring it into that game, too.”

Miami is 8-22 all-time against Duke, including 2-11 on the road and 6-7 under 11th-year head coach Jim Larrañaga. The six victories are tied for the second-most by any team since “Coach L” started his tenure at The U in 2011-12.

Two of those wins are on the road, as the Hurricanes are one of just five teams with multiple wins at Cameron Indoor Stadium during that timeframe.

Despite Miami’s success of late, including a 77-75 home win on Feb. 1, 2021, in the most recent meeting with the Blue Devils, Wong knows it will be a difficult task to earn a victory in Duke’s vaunted arena. The Hurricanes, however, are ready to give it their all.

“We’re just trying to get the best of what each player has,” Wong said. “Coming into that game, we’re just going to play hard, just go how the game flows and just try to come up with the win on Saturday.”

After playing the Blue Devils, the Hurricanes visit Tallahassee, Fla., where they take on Florida State Tuesday at 8 p.m., live on ACC Network from the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.