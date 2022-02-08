Hoops set for next test tomorrow night against Georgia Tech

Few members of the University of Miami men’s basketball team have a better feel for the upcoming opponent than Jakai Robinson.

That is the case not just this week, but for every outing. The freshman guard is redshirting this season and has thus become an integral part of the Hurricanes’ scout team on a daily basis.

Robinson imitates opposing offenses, defenses and personnel to help his teammates get ready for what they will see when they take the hardwood for the game.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder has fully bought in to his role—an important one, at that—within the program this season. He is not upset about his lack of game minutes, but rather, is doing all he can to help Miami (16-7, 8-4 ACC) become the best it can be.

“I just want to help my team [and do] whatever I can. So, I know that I can help this team win [when we are] in practice by helping those dudes get better every day,” Robinson shared. “Those dudes are helping me get better every day. We’re starting to see some success. So, we’ve just got to keep up it and [I will continue to] embrace my role and be ready for when my number is called next year.”

Now Robinson and the Hurricanes, for the first time during this season, have dropped consecutive games. Following a 68-64 setback Wednesday night at home against Notre Dame, the Hurricanes fell at Virginia, 71-58, three days later.

Nonetheless, this team is not coming apart. Rather, according to Robinson, the Hurricanes know they must do just the opposite.

“Well, I feel like the main thing that we need to do after two losses like that is just stick together and just know that we play our best basketball when we’re together,” he said. “So, that’s what we need to do [to be] ready for the next game.”

Miami fell behind the Cavaliers early on Saturday night and, despite making a few runs, trailed for the majority of the contest.

Kameron McGusty scored 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting and fellow sixth-year redshirt senior guard Charlie Moore added 17 on an 8-of-13 clip, but the Hurricanes did not do enough at the other end to come away with the win.

Up next? The Hurricanes will look to get back on track when they host Georgia Tech Wednesday night at the Watsco Center. The second matchup in 12 days between the two teams is slated for 7 p.m.

Miami won, 73-62, on Jan. 29 at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta behind a game-high 21 points from McGusty. The victory improved the Hurricanes to 15-12 all-time versus the Yellow Jackets, including 8-6 under 11th-year head coach Jim Larrañaga. They own a 7-5 ledger at home.

Georgia Tech has two players on the perimeter whom the Hurricanes must key in on.

One is senior guard Michael Devoe, the ACC’s third-leading scorer at 18.6 points per game. The other is senior guard/forward Jordan Usher, who tallied 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in the first matchup.

“We just have to match [their] intensity and be disruptive,” Robinson said. “We just have to make sure they’re not getting any comfortable looks and make it hard for them to do what they normally like to do.”

Robinson adds that “We just have to … play our brand of basketball. I feel like, when we play our brand of basketball, we’re one of the best teams in the ACC. [We have] nothing to fear and just [need to] be ready.”

In each of the last two games, Miami has set a student attendance record. First, 1,682 students came to the sold-out game against Florida State on Jan. 22. Then, 1,986 students—an 18.1 percent increase over the rivalry matchup—turned out last Wednesday when the Hurricanes played Notre Dame.

“Since last year, [because of] COVID, we didn’t have the chance to play in front of fans, it’s definitely good to … play in front of a fan base like that, being sold out,” Robinson said. “They’re definitely a part of us doing so well. So, I definitely appreciate that. I’m excited to play in front of them and we’re definitely going to need them on Wednesday night.”

The Hurricanes’ contest against the Yellow Jackets will be shown live on RSN—that is Bally Sports Sun locally—with Tom Werme and Brian Oliver on the call.