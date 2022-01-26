Hoops set for Virginia Tech challenge tonight

Pride and disappointment might not be similar emotions, but they can assuredly go together.

They both fit the bill in describing the most recent showing by the University of Miami men’s basketball team. Trailing Florida State by 24 points at halftime and by 26 early in the second frame, the Hurricanes cut the deficit to one and missed a buzzer-beater to fall, 61-60, at a sold-out Watsco Center.

Now it's on to the next.



The 14-5 Canes (6-2 ACC) are set to play at Virginia Tech (10-8, 2-5 ACC) tonight at 7 p.m. The game will be televised on the ACC Network.

Miami’s matchup with the Hokies, at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va., pits two familiar teams against one another. The two sides meet twice a year due to ACC scheduling and have played some memorable contests of late.

Two of the last three games went to overtime—including an exhilarating triple-overtime Miami road win on Feb. 19, 2020 in which Wong had 27 points and 12 rebounds—and the other one was a two-point decision. While the rosters are not completely the same, there are some familiar faces on both sides.

Furthermore, despite Virginia Tech’s 10-8 (2-5 ACC) record, the Hokies are currently No. 37 in KenPom, boasting a top-50 offense and a top-50 defense.

“Definitely, as a coaching staff, we’ve been talking about that; they’re a lot better than their record,” Irving said. “The games that they’ve been losing have been coming down to the wire, so I definitely expect another one, [particularly] knowing the history of Miami and Virginia Tech, especially over the last couple years. Kam and Isaiah have all been a part of these [recent close] games. I definitely expect … on their home court, it’s going to be a battle to the end.”

Virginia Tech, under third year head coach Mike Young, is known for its high-level offensive sets. It also has two standout forwards—graduate student Justyn Mutts and redshirt senior Keve Aluma—who form one of the finest frontcourts in the ACC.

Mutts is averaging 10.1 points and a team-best 7.1 rebounds per game, while Aluma, a reigning Second Team All-ACC honoree, is posting 15.7 points and 6.8 boards per contest.

“Very, very meticulous and detailed in how they run their stuff. [They use] a bunch of different actions; actions leading to more actions,” Irving said. “[They are] always trying to go to their two big fellas, Mutts and Aluma. It’s very different than what we’ve been playing against in Florida State, Duke and North Carolina. Those teams are trying to get up and down the court as quickly as possible; these guys are taking their time, using the shot clock and getting it to their bigs.”

Given the Hokies’ reliance on their talented frontcourt duo, Miami will need the players tasked with guarding those players to step up.

That is why Irving feels Jordan Miller, who checks in at 6-foot-7, could be poised to be a key player Wednesday night, as could some of the team’s reserves.

“I think, obviously, our bench can always help. I think because Jordan was in foul trouble the last game, he’s going to be a key to this game, especially with their two bigs being the focal point of their offense,” Irving shared. “I feel like Jordan can come up big for us and help us win this game, for sure.”

After playing Virginia Tech, Miami has a second straight road contest at Georgia Tech, slated for Saturday at 7 p.m., live on RSN from McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta.