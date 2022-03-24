Hoops signee wishes he could change bracket to Miami vs. Gonzaga for title
When 4-star Miami Hurricanes center signee Favour Aire made his NCAA Tournament bracket, he sent the Canes into the Final 4.“All my friends thought I was crazy, but I definitely saw this coming and...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news