Hoops / social media power twins sign with Miami Hurricanes

Miami, get ready for a social media whirlwind.

Twins Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who have millions of social media followers, announced Friday that they have chosen UM as their transfer destination from Fresno State.

They recently visited Miami, helping seal the deal. They are now expected to sign an NIK deal with John Ruiz and LifeWallet.

“When we got on campus, there was just a vibe and a feeling you get when you know it is the right decision,” Haley said. “I just think with Coach Katie [Meier] and the leader she is and what she has done with the program, there is something that we were so attracted to, and I think we knew when leaving Miami that we wanted to come back."

It seems a perfect social and basketball fit. The duo are among the most talented players in the nation, and they will be playing in a major city that will embrace them.

They have two years of eligibility remaining, and both are extremely talented on the basketball court.

Two years ago Haley was the Mountain West Player of the Year, and last season she averaged 19.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists. Hanna? She averaged 14.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. Despite their efforts, Fresno State finished with an 11-18 record, and now the twins are seeking a fresh start - they entered the transfer portal in mid-March.

“We wanted to have the best opportunity to get to the [NCAA] tournament,” Hanna said. “Miami stood out to us is because of the vision Coach Katie has with her staff. The leadership is everything we wanted and what the team accomplished this past year is something we were looking for and we can’t wait to be a part of that [next year].”

Miami loses its top two scorers, Destiny Hardin (13.7 PPG) and Kelsey Marshall (7.7 PPG, 4.2 RPG), so what better way to help make up for that than with this ultra-talented power couple?

The Cane women's basketball team has sought to get public exposure pretty much ever since Katie Meier took the reins in 2005 but has toiled in relative obscurity - on a national scene sense - for most of that time. This past season the team was 21-13, falling to South Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, 49-33.

“Coming into the offseason losing four impactful players, we felt like we had specific needs and Haley and Hanna absolutely helped us meet several of them,” Meier said. “They are huge pieces for our program.”

The twins bring immediate national clout ... and make Miami into an instant contender to be one of the ACC's top teams next year.

They already have major endorsement deals in place including with Boost Mobile and Six Star Nutrition. They co-founded a new streetwear clothing company called Baseline Team.

At Miami they are expected to ink NIL deals with John Ruiz and others.

Their brand could make another jump forward.

And so could the Miami Hurricanes women's basketball team.

“When I get to Miami, I want to do whatever I can to help the team win,” Haley said. “I want to get to March Madness and be a part of something special. I’ll do whatever I can to help the team win.”

Hanna adds "I think what Haley and I bring [to Miami] is our competitive nature,” Hanna said. “We are very competitive and we want to win. We have a lot of heart and we love basketball. I think our ability to shoot is a different role that we bring, too.

"You can tell the type of culture that was built [at Miami] through Coach Katie. ... We can't wait to join the team and be a part of it."