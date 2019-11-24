It was not a good performance to end the Charleston Classic for the Hurricanes.

On the heels of Friday's blowout loss to Florida, UM wasn't able to stay close with Connecticut in the Third Place game on Sunday.

Final score: UConn 80, Miami 55.

The Canes led early by as many as four, 16-12, and it remained within a two possession game until a six-point UConn run at the end of the first half sent the teams to the locker room with UM trailing by nine, 36-27.

Miami never got closer than eight the rest of the way, and with it was a 19-point deficit after a 9-0 Connecticut run with 8:33 to play.

The Canes shot 46.3 from the field (four of 10 threes) but had issues on defense with the Huskies making 53.3 percent (seven of 19 threes).

And rebounding was again an issue, with Connecticut having the advantage 34-26.

Miami also only had two free throws in the game while UConn had 12.

UM is now 4-3 on the season and next plays at Illinois in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge Dec. 2.