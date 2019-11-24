Hoops suffers second blowout in a row, this time falls by 25 to UConn
It was not a good performance to end the Charleston Classic for the Hurricanes.
On the heels of Friday's blowout loss to Florida, UM wasn't able to stay close with Connecticut in the Third Place game on Sunday.
Final score: UConn 80, Miami 55.
The Canes led early by as many as four, 16-12, and it remained within a two possession game until a six-point UConn run at the end of the first half sent the teams to the locker room with UM trailing by nine, 36-27.
Miami never got closer than eight the rest of the way, and with it was a 19-point deficit after a 9-0 Connecticut run with 8:33 to play.
The Canes shot 46.3 from the field (four of 10 threes) but had issues on defense with the Huskies making 53.3 percent (seven of 19 threes).
And rebounding was again an issue, with Connecticut having the advantage 34-26.
Miami also only had two free throws in the game while UConn had 12.
UM is now 4-3 on the season and next plays at Illinois in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge Dec. 2.
POSTGAME NOTES
- The Hurricanes are now 8-17 all-time against UConn, including 0-2 at neutral sites and 0-1 in Larrañaga's tenure.
- Sunday marked just the third time Miami has played the Huskies in a non-BIG EAST game, with UConn winning each of those matchups.
- Larrañaga, who entered the game with the 10th-most victories of any active Division I coach, is now 649-434 in 36 years as a head coach, including 179-100 in nine seasons at Miami.
- Sunday was the first time Coach L has faced UConn since leading No. 11-seed George Mason past the top-seeded Huskies, 86-84, in overtime on March 26, 2006, in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in Washington, D.C.
- Miami moved to 8-2 all-time in Charleston Classic play, including 7-2 in the tournament's bracketed games.
- For the seventh time in as many games this season, Miami used a starting lineup of Miller, Vasiljevic, junior guard Chris Lykes, redshirt junior guard Kameron McGusty and redshirt junior forward Sam Waardenburg.
- Vasiljevic recorded his 47th double-figure scoring output as a Hurricanes, as well as eclipsed 950 points.
- Miller posted the second double-digit scoring game of his career, both of which have come this season.
- McGusty surpassed 1,500 minutes played as a collegian.
- Freshman forward Anthony Walker moved past 100 minutes played in his young career.
- Lykes finished with a single-digit point total for the first time since March 5, snapping a nine-game streak.
- UConn redshirt freshman forward Akok Akok blocked six shots in the game, becoming the first Miami opponent with six-plus since Minnesota's Reggie Lynch logged seven on Nov. 29, 2017.
- The Huskies made 10 of 11 shots in a span of 9:04, featuring the last 7:36 of the first half and the first 1:28 of the second.
- Miami's opponent has shot 50-plus percent from the floor in both halves all three of its defeats this season, while that has not happened in any of its four wins.
- This is just the second time—first in the regular season—in Larrañaga's tenure that the Hurricanes have dropped back-to-back games by 20-plus points, joining the final two games of the 2016-17 season against sixth-ranked North Carolina (78-53) in the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y., and Michigan State (78-58) in the NCAA Tournament.