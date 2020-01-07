The easiest way to sum up Miami’s game at No. 13 Louisville on Tuesday night: The Canes trailed by 20 midway through the first half, cut it to five midway through the second half and then lost by 16.

Final score: UL 74, UM 57.

"Well, throughout the game, the players have to make constant adjustments as to what's going on, on the court," Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga said. "When we fell behind by 20, we had to change our defense, change the matchups and change our strategy. The players made the adjustments and did a really good job of finding guys and making shots. Not easy shots, but still shots they could make."

The first half began poorly for the Canes, with UM trailing by 20, 30-10, at the 7:30 mark.

But Miami came back to cut the deficit to 11, 43-32, at the break.

The second half saw the Canes whittle away at the lead, and a 9-2 run saw UM trailing 51-46 with 9:39 to play.

It never got closer, but it remained within single digits until a three-pointer by Ryan McMahon with 3:16 left made it 65-54.

The Canes never got back into it.

"When we got within five, Louisville turned it up a notch and made some really key plays," Larrañaga said. "They are very good and [we were] on the road. We are going to need to go home, regroup and get ready for the next one."

Leading UM was three players scoring in double figures: Chris Lykes, who had 13 points in the first half and 18 for the game but only shot four-of-16 from the field; Kam McGusty, who had 18 points on six of 13 shooting with seven rebounds; and DJ Vasiljevic, who had 12 points but was just two of 11 from three-point range.

Sam Waardenburg was obviously bothered by a knee injury but gutted out 30 minutes and led the team with 10 rebound along with five points.

The Hurricanes hit just 32.3 percent of their shots in the first half and were even worse in the second half at 23 percent. The team almost shot as well from three-point range (eight of 31, 25.8 percent) as it did overall (17-61, 27.9 percent).

Louisville, meanwhile, hit on 45.2 percent, making six of 15 from three-point range.

A recurring issue for UM against opponents: The Cardinals had the rebounding edge, 48-37.

* Inside presence Keith Stone is out indefinitely due to a left knee injury.