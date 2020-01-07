Hoops trails by 20 early, cuts it to 5, then falls at Louisville 74-57
The easiest way to sum up Miami’s game at No. 13 Louisville on Tuesday night: The Canes trailed by 20 midway through the first half, cut it to five midway through the second half and then lost by 16.
Final score: UL 74, UM 57.
"Well, throughout the game, the players have to make constant adjustments as to what's going on, on the court," Miami head coach Jim Larrañaga said. "When we fell behind by 20, we had to change our defense, change the matchups and change our strategy. The players made the adjustments and did a really good job of finding guys and making shots. Not easy shots, but still shots they could make."
The first half began poorly for the Canes, with UM trailing by 20, 30-10, at the 7:30 mark.
But Miami came back to cut the deficit to 11, 43-32, at the break.
The second half saw the Canes whittle away at the lead, and a 9-2 run saw UM trailing 51-46 with 9:39 to play.
It never got closer, but it remained within single digits until a three-pointer by Ryan McMahon with 3:16 left made it 65-54.
The Canes never got back into it.
"When we got within five, Louisville turned it up a notch and made some really key plays," Larrañaga said. "They are very good and [we were] on the road. We are going to need to go home, regroup and get ready for the next one."
Leading UM was three players scoring in double figures: Chris Lykes, who had 13 points in the first half and 18 for the game but only shot four-of-16 from the field; Kam McGusty, who had 18 points on six of 13 shooting with seven rebounds; and DJ Vasiljevic, who had 12 points but was just two of 11 from three-point range.
Sam Waardenburg was obviously bothered by a knee injury but gutted out 30 minutes and led the team with 10 rebound along with five points.
The Hurricanes hit just 32.3 percent of their shots in the first half and were even worse in the second half at 23 percent. The team almost shot as well from three-point range (eight of 31, 25.8 percent) as it did overall (17-61, 27.9 percent).
Louisville, meanwhile, hit on 45.2 percent, making six of 15 from three-point range.
A recurring issue for UM against opponents: The Cardinals had the rebounding edge, 48-37.
* Inside presence Keith Stone is out indefinitely due to a left knee injury.
MIAMI HURRICANES POSTGAME NOTES
- The Hurricanes moved to 4-13 all-time against Louisville, including 0-6 on the road and 2-6 in Larrañaga's tenure.
- Larrañaga, who entered the game with the 10th-most victories of any active Division I coach, is now 654-436 in 36 years as a head coach, including 184-102 in nine seasons at Miami.
- Louisville remains one of just two current ACC teams Coach L has not defeated on the road during his Miami tenure, along with Wake Forest.
- For the 14th time in as many games this season, Miami used a starting lineup of Lykes, McGusty, Vasiljevic, Waardenburg and redshirt junior center Rodney Miller, Jr.
- As announced prior to the game, Stone is out indefinitely due to a left knee injury.
- Miami, 9-0 when leading or tied at halftime, is now 0-5 when trailing through 20 minutes this season.
- Lykes, who tied for the third-most points in a first half by a Hurricane this season, tallied his 55th double-digit point total and eclipsed 150 rebounds at Miami.
- Vasiljevic, who is 26-of-26 at the line this season, notched his 53rd double-figure scoring output and surpassed 100 made free throws in his career.
- McGusty, who moved past 800 points as a collegian, recorded his 40th double-digit scoring performance.
- Freshman guard Isaiah Wong played a career-high 26 minutes in the setback.
- The last time Miami shot under 30 percent in a game was Dec. 19, 2014, when it registered a 29.3 percent clip (12-of-41) against Eastern Kentucky.
- This is the first time Miami has lost a game this season in which its opponent did not shoot over 50 percent in both halves, as Louisville reached that mark in neither frame.
- Nwora and Enoch recorded double-doubles in both of Miami's meetings with the Cardinals this season, as they also achieved the feats Nov. 5 in the season opener.
- The Cardinals scored 16 points in the first 16:13 of the second half and 15 in the final 3:47.