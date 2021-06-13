Horton: UM in good spot off visit, decision could come after next weekend
Murfreesboro (Tenn.) Oakland High School WR Isaiah Horton got an early wake-up call following his Miami Hurricanes official visit weekend.With a flight that left at 6 AM, he woke up at 4:30 after a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news