Houston DB transfer Keionte Scott commits to Miami

Scott also made waves in the return game, tallying 462 yards on 44 attempts. In 2023, he returned a punt for a touchdown.

After three years in Auburn , Scott transferred to Houston this past January. As a Tiger, he registered 115 tackles (88 solo), six tackles for loss, one sack, nine passes defended, and one interception. Last season, Scott logged 18 total tackles (16 solo).

Miami received a commitment from Houston transfer defensive back Keionte Scott via the transfer portal on Tuesday.

Scott is a former four-star JUCO cornerback from Ephraim, Utah, who graduated from the 2022 class. Three years ago, he was considered the top JUCO cornerback and included Miami in his top five before choosing Auburn.

Originally from Helix HS in San Diego, California, Scott Began his career as a team captain and 2-time JUCO All-American at Snow Junior College (UT).

A two-year Starter at Auburn, he was recruited by Miami DB Coach Zac Etheridge. In 2023, as the nickel, he was a second-team All-SEC and a third-team All-SEC punt returner, leading the SEC with 14.8 yards per return.

He moved around all over Auburn's secondary in 2024 as he battled injuries.

He will give the Canes the versatile nickel cornerback who can cover the opposing team's best players and slot man-to-man. Scott is an elite blitzer and ball disruptor, and Miami loves his physicality, instincts, and athleticism.

Scott can potentially be a high top 100 draft pick and will be an early Senior Bowl Invitee.

Miami has a loaded defensive back room with returners OJ Frederique, Damari Brown, Markeith Williams, and Dylan Day and transfers Xavier Lucas, Charles Brantley, Zechariah Poyser, and Ethan O'Connor. Miami lost Zaquan Patterson and Emmanuel Karnley to the transfer portal.

Miami also landed Tennessee DB transfer Jakobe Thomas, North Dakota State RB transfer Charmar Brown, Cincinnati WR transfer Tony Johnson, BYU transfer WR Keelon Marion, NC State LB transfer Kamal Bonner, and kicker Bert Auburn via the transfer portal in recent days.