"Man coverage. You can check the film, there's no sugar coating it. We've got to scheme better and analyze our matchups better. We need to help our players to be as successful as they can be. They got behind us. Good throw, good catch, but they got behind us."

The duo has combined for two interceptions and nine pass breakups since the beginning of last season. The limitations are apparent and Mario Cristobal' s comments after the game show it was a simple matchup issue against a lesser opponent:

Despite being highly recruited in high school, veterans DJ Ivey and Tyrique Stevenson looked out of place on the same field with the Blue Raiders receivers. This is a pattern, and that's the worst part for Hurricanes fans. Even in the season opener against Bethune-Cookman , Stevenson was taken vertically for a 48-yard catch. Ivey has been inconsistent in his five years with the program.

The momentary sigh of relief that came from solid cornerback play against Texas A&M has completely evaporated after the Middle Tennessee State performance.

Daryl Porter Jr. came to Miami as a potential solution to the cornerback dilemma and he is not getting the snaps to live up to that hype. Porter excelled where Ivey and Stevenson failed against MTSU and was the highest-graded player on the entire defense.

On top of strong coverage with his twenty snaps, he chipped in with five tackles, four of which were solo, and a tackle for loss. Porter is a strong tackler, has strong coverage skills, and high grades - the former American Heritage Plantation standout NEEDS to be on the field.

Porter did get banged up in the game and came out with what is being reported as a minor shoulder injury, so his progress heading into North Carolina needs to be monitored.

The changes do not stop at Porter though. Isaiah Dunson and Malik Curtis need to eat into the snaps of Ivey and Stevenson, as well.

Dunson has the frame to replace Ivy as the big corner in this defense at 6'1" 186-pounds. Despite being a four-star cornerback who had big potential coming out of Georgia, we have barely seen him. Outside of Dunson, Curtis might be the Sam Shields-type player Miami needs.

The speedy former wideout has the athletic traits to help eliminate the huge vertical plays that have plagued the Miami defense for too long. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke said it himself that Curtis has made strides in 2022:

“I would say Malik Curtis is one of the players that has developed the most...Coach Ponce calls him Weezy, and he was like, ‘Better not throw to Weezy anymore' because he's been making plays and he has developed a lot."

The thought process of overanalyzing practice performance may cloud the idea of who the best player is, Dunson and Curtis could be examples of that. Game experience supersedes any standout practice plays and the athletic limitations of the two incumbents are reasons to start dipping into the reserves.