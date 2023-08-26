How Miami Safety All-Americans fared in year two, Kinchens in rare air
Miami safety Kamren Kinchens can be in Miami Hurricanes royalty this season. After earning All-American honors last year and preseason All-American recognition this season, the junior safety has an excellent chance to be named an All-American in back-to-back years.
Kinchens, was also an all-conference first-team selection, tied for the nation’s lead in interceptions during the 2022 regular season, and paced the team with 59 tackles. His six picks trailed only Bennie Blades (10) and Sean Taylor (10) on Miami’s single-season interception list in the modern era of Miami Hurricanes Football. Kinchens added one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on the year.
The Miami native was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week after a standout game in a win at Georgia Tech on Oct. 12, where he recorded three interceptions, including one returned 99 yards for a touchdown. The safety became the first Hurricane with a trio of picks in a game since Kenny Phillips in 2006 and the 12th all-time in program history.
Kinchens, who was selected to the All-ACC First Team after the season, was also named to the All-ACC First Team by the Associated Press.
Kinchens is recognized as the top safety by Pro Football Focus's Trever Sikkema and NBC Sports analyst Connor Rogers ranked Kinchens second among 2024 draft-eligible safeties.
Pro Football Focus gave the star safety a team-best 90 defensive grade, which ranked 14th in the nation among all defensive players with at least 500 snaps and best among all safeties. He also had a 90.7 coverage grade. The Hurricanes hung a banner in the indoor practice facility on campus to honor his All-American season.
But will we see an encore?
Only Bill Miller, George Mira, Sr., Tony Cristiani, Ted Hendricks, Bennie Blades, Darrin Smith, Bryant McKinnie, Joaquin Gonzalez, and Ed Reed were named All-Americans in consecutive years.
So Kinchens would only be the third safety to be named an All-American in multiple years behind Blades (1986,1987) and Reed (2000, 2001). Here's how those two fared in year two after being named an All-American.
Bennie Blades
Blades registered a nation-leading ten interceptions in 1986 and followed it up with a 124 tackle four interception year in 1987, helping Miami go 12-0 and win its second national championship. He also won the Jim Thorpe Award in '87, beating Deion Sanders of Florida State. He ended his career as the team's all-time interception leader (19).
Ed Reed
Reed topped his eight-interception year in 2000 with a nine-interception year in 2001 helping Miami go undefeated and win its fifth national championship. He would end his storied career with four interceptions returned for touchdowns, scoring twice in each year.
In 2000, he registered 80 tackles (56 solo) and led the Big East with 23 pass breakups. In 2001 he had 44 tackles (34 solo) and 18 pass break ups.
He is the current Miami record-holder for interceptions with 21.
Both Blades and Reed won a championship and set the school interception record while earning consecutive All-American Honors. Kinchens would need a legendary year to be named an All-American again, and if he does he will reach Miami safety immortality.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook