There are only 11 prospects left in the Rivals250 that are uncommitted but there’s still a ton of news left leading into National Signing Day on Wednesday. Here is the latest on the prospects who have not picked a program yet:



Advertisement

The four-star receiver from Burley, Idaho plans to wait until February. It wasn’t planned this way as Bair had been committed to Boise State but once coach Andy Avalos was fired, Bair reopened his recruitment. Michigan and Oregon have emerged as the front-runners but the four-star is also waiting as long as possible to see if the NCAA rules on the sign-stealing scandal in Ann Arbor. Either way, Bair is planning a religious mission before playing college football.

*****

An Oregon commit for nearly a year, Anderson and the Ducks parted ways in recent weeks and the Newport Beach (Calif.) Newport Harbor standout said he’s looking for a spot where he could get on the field from Day 1. It looks like a two-team race now with Oregon State and San Diego State both getting Anderson on campus before decision day.

*****

Wisconsin is now the team to beat for the four-star defensive end from Towson (Md.) Concordia Prep but Willor is also at Maryland this weekend as the Terrapins try to make one final pitch to the local prospect. This has also become a two-team race down the stretch as it looks like Ohio State has dropped out at this point.



*****

The four-star receiver skipped half of his senior season at Calabasas, Calif., to prepare to play for coach Deion Sanders at Colorado and then he backed off that pledge in recent weeks. Butler is at Arizona this weekend and the Wildcats could add him to make one of the best receiving corps in the country. USC, Texas A&M and others had been involved throughout his recruitment.

*****

Mincey is a little tougher read than some others down the stretch but the four-star cornerback from Daytona Beach (Fla.) Mainland could be down to a battle between Miami and Florida. The Hurricanes could have a slight edge but the Gators are right there especially as his teammate four-star DE LJ McCray is committed there although Auburn and Florida State are trying to flip him. Alabama and the Seminoles are two others to watch as this one could still go different ways.

*****

Earlier in his recruitment, Washington looked like the program to beat for the four-star defensive tackle but as the months went on it now looks like Oregon has taken over the top spot from the Huskies and it could only be a matter of time until he commits. The Fairfield (Calif.) Armijo standout does not talk much about where things stand in his recruitment so a surprise could be coming but the Ducks have looked good.

*****

With South Carolina loading up on portal running backs, it looks like a three-program race now for the four-star from Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day. Texas A&M got a late visit from Carrie but NC State and Georgia Tech are also seriously involved with Carrie, who has seen a lot of movement in the last few weeks.

*****

Nebraska had made an earlier push for Ross and then over the last many months Tennessee, Oklahoma and others have been involved but it now looks like Alabama is by far the program to beat. Nick Saban has been personally involved with the Kansas City (Mo.) Liberty North four-star defensive end and it now looks like the Crimson Tide will get Ross in their class.

*****

Ole Miss and Mississippi State are the two finalists for the four-star receiver from Starkville, Miss., who had previously been committed to the Bulldogs. While Burnside said his final decision will be really tough, a recent visit to Mississippi State to talk with coach Jeff Lebby and his new staff along with many commits including JJ Harrell could push him to stay home. However, new Ole Miss QB commit Anthony Maddox Jr. is now doing his hardest to get him to the Rebels.

*****

Even with coach Jimbo Fisher and position coach Elijah Robinson gone, the new Texas A&M staff has done enough to convince Williams to visit on the final weekend before National Signing Day. If Fisher and Robinson stayed in College Station, it might be tough for any team to beat the Aggies - that's how much interest Williams had in that program. Alabama has made a huge final surge here and an in-home visit with coach Nick Saban could have pushed the Crimson Tide ahead but Texas A&M is absolutely still very much in the running here.

*****