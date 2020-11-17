CaneSport - How things stand with top five uncommitted 2022 DEs

The 2022 class is full of major prospects that will be stars at the college level. The twists and turns of their recruiting process will be front and center in a little over a month so let’s take a look at the recruitment of the top uncommitted prospects at each position. Next up are the defensive ends.

Top contenders: Georgia, Auburn Recruiting outlook: There are more programs coming after West but the two with the best chances of signing him are Georgia and Auburn. West should be considered a Georgia lean at this point because he’s visited the Athens campus many times and has great relationships with the coaches and other players. Auburn is constantly recruiting him and isn’t making this an easy decision for West. Farrell’s take: I don’t see West getting away from Georgia at this not at this point as the Dawgs have a strong in-state lead for him.

Top contenders: Penn State, Alabama, Oklahoma, Tennessee Recruiting outlook: The recruiting process started early for Dennis-Sutton and it’s still too early to think he is close to a decision. With that being said, Penn State is the favorite for him. The Nittany Lions have great relationships with his school and have signed many prospects from there over the years. Dennis-Sutton has taken many trips up to see the campus and attend games but teams like Alabama, Oklahoma and Tennessee won’t slow down in their pursuit. Farrell’s take: Watch out for Alabama here as Penn State continues to struggle a bit. If the Nittany Lions don’t start losing 2022 recruits then Dennis-Sutton could end up as part of the class, but things could also fall apart easily.

Top contenders: Miami, LSU, Georgia, Florida, Penn State, Arizona State Recruiting outlook: Stewart is hoping to get out for plenty of visits once the recruiting dead period is over. For now, Stewart is fielding a lot of phone calls and messages trying to build relationships with coaches before making any cuts to his list. Miami, the local school, is one of the teams pushing for Stewart but look for him to take a closer look at a lot of schools. Farrell’s take: I have Miami here early as they continue to win and are showing him what kind of success he can have in their defensive scheme.

Top contenders: Ohio State, Clemson, Florida, Oregon Recruiting outlook: Curry has had a hard time doing the research he needs to be able to get a jump on his recruitment because of the dead period. Ohio State jumped on him early and that seems to be paying dividends. The Buckeyes are battling a loaded field for Curry’s commitment with teams like Clemson, Florida and Oregon staying in touch often. Farrell’s take: As a Midwest prospect with early interest in Ohio State it’s hard to see the Buckeyes losing him even though this has a long way to go.