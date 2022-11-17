IMG Academy (FL) vs St. Frances Academy (MD)

Miami Central (FL) vs Miami Northwestern (FL)

The top rivalry in Miami-Dade County will happen for the fourth time in two years on Friday night. Miami Central has taken the last three meetings, two of which have been of the running clock variety. Both teams come into this matchup as top 10 seeds in the classification with Central as the favorite to win the entire tournament. Miami target pass rusher Rueben Bain has eight sacks and ten tackles for loss in those games. Several other young prospects with potential Miami ties will be on display as well - 2025 safety Amari Wallace, 2026 safety Karon Maycock, 2025 defensive lineman Randy Adirika and 2025 linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin. Miami Northwestern should get some much-needed help this time around as Western Carolina commit quarterback Taron Dickens, Buffalo commit running back Jamari Ford and Georgia Southern commit wide receiver Rashad Davis return from injury after missing the last game between the two rivals.

Columbus (FL) vs Miami Palmetto (FL)

The rivalries continue in Miami-Dade County with Columbus vs Miami Palmetto. This is the fifth meeting between the two teams in the last two seasons, topping only Central and Northwestern for most matchups. Miami commits Robby Washington and Bobby Washington have been a huge reason Palmetto has won five of their last six games, including a thrashing of West Broward last week in the first round. The talent is there for the Panthers to make the upset, as South Dakota commit linebacker Gabe Hardman, four-star athlete Jacory Barney and Miami legacy defensive end Willis McGahee IV all should make an impact. Columbus is easily the favorite coming into the game, especially after taking the win 28-10 the last time they played. The defensive front for the Explorers is where the star power starts with five-star Miami target pass rusher/linebacker TJ Capers, four-star defensive end Dylan Stephenson and Miami interior lineman target Daylen Russell. Wide receiver Jose Leon is a name to watch for Miami fans for the 2024 class as well.

Blanche Ely (FL) vs Dillard (FL)

The Broward County Soul Bowl was anarchy the last time these two teams played which ended in a 9-7 no contest in favor of Ely. Dillard still finished the season with a higher seed despite Ely coming into this game 9-0, a complete flip from going 1-9 last season. Miami's reclass commit cornerback Antione Jackson is playing the offensive side of the ball for the Panthers in the playoffs and started off hot, grabbing two touchdowns on three catches. Running back Christopher Johnson has been his usual explosive self, grabbing a huge touchdown every game of the year. The defensive front of Dillard will be strong as well, led by four-star defensive end Armondo Blount. Ely does not have the star power Dillard has, but some unsung heroes have led them to their undefeated season up until this point. Safety Harlem Howard is being recruited by programs like Oregon State and his seven interceptions (16 interceptions in the last two years). Wide receiver Marcel Williams is potential Power Five target in the 2024 class.

Jones (FL) vs Oviedo (FL)

Jones first-round game ended in tragedy as a shooting forced the finality of its game against Wekiva with a result of 29-13. Miami commit linebacker Malik Bryant recently put an end to his recruitment, letting the world know he will be enrolling in January to Miami. The IMG transfer had a big senior year and seems to be playing a role more heavily as a traditional linebacker than a pass rusher as of late. He should approach eight or more tackles with some sacks and tackles for loss mixed in against an Oviedo team devoid of division-one talent.

Lakeland (FL) vs Mitchell (FL)

Lakeland has continued its smooth ride through 2022 after knocking off Miami cornerback commit Cormani McClain's former team, Lake Gibson, for the second time this season (49-0). No team has been able to challenge McClain this season and their second playoff opponent is not likely to either, as Mitchell is a heavy run team (1962 yards, 28 touchdowns this season). Expect another big victory for the Dreadnaughts as McClain and his team push for a state title.