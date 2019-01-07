Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-07 13:13:07 -0600') }} football Edit

Hunt for Bogle just beginning

Af2dso5jhtk9yokklars
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Yes, Khris Bogle committed to Alabama on a nationally televised broadcast during the first half of the Army All-American game on Saturday afternoon.But that appears to be just the beginning of what...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}