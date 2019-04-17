Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-17 11:03:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Incoming freshman DT Hunte: "I'm up for the challenge"

Bymrlkuwsa9r77ztik48
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
CaneSport.com
Staff

DT Jared Hunte may not be here for spring ball - the signee is slated to report June 17 since his high school graduation falls after the May summer I enrollment period.Regardless, Hunte has his eye...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}