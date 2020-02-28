THE LATEST: Chase Smith doesn’t have a set position when it comes to his college future. What the versatile athlete does have, however, is a long list of scholarship offers from which to choose. Below, the four-star linebacker-slash-wide receiver discusses the schools that stand out when it comes to his recruitment.





ON WHAT POSITION HE’ll PLAY IN COLLEGE

“I don’t really know. Oklahoma and a few others want me at linebacker. Most of everyone else wants me at wide receiver. We’ll see what happens. Like you said, most of my film is at wide receiver but I play linebacker too.”





ON WHICH SPOT HE LIKES BEST

“It’s hard to say right now. Probably wide receiver, but not by that much. I like defense, too. I definitely like defense.”





ON WHICH SCHOOL LEADS HIS RECRUITMENT

“I don’t really have a primary leader, but my top [four] would probably be Miami, FLorida, Oklahoma and Pitt.”





ON MIAMI

“Miami is starting to look like they might be putting something together.I see the kids they are getting. I see the recruiting and I also see they are getting [Houston quarterback transfer D'Eriq King]. They are starting to look pretty good. My dad [Willie Smith] went to Miami.”





ON HIS FAMILY TIES TO MIAMI

“Yeah, it’s my dad and my brother and my mom. They went there. We are a Miami family.”





ON PITT

Pitt is another school that actually likes me at linebacker. The coaches there talk to me about playing linebacker. They also talk to me about receiver, too. I like that. I think they just want me to go there as an athlete and figure it out later.





ON OKLAHOMA

“I plan to visit there over spring break or maybe throughout the summer. I like what I know about the culture over there. I like their drive. I also can see how the coaches really care. They are going to make you better as an individual as well as a team.”





ON FLORIDA

“I’ve been on the campus the most of any school. I really like it. I really like how they look and how productive those coaches are. I like how they go about things. You can just tell it’s a good program.”



