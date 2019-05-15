CaneSport.com

DiMare: Canes "right on bubble" to host regional entering final series
Three homes games against Duke.Then the ACC Tournament.With a strong showing in those final games, the Hurricanes (36-16, 16-11 ACC) are in great shape to host a regional for the first time since 2...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news