AUSTIN, Tex. - The University of Miami track and field team finished the 2023 outdoor season in Austin, Texas, Saturday evening.

Senior discus thrower Kristina Rakocevic finished 20th in the event after throwing 51.94m on her third and final throw.

Junior jumper Ashley Moore finished 21st with 12.66m while graduate student Marqusaha Myers placed 23rd with 12.24m in the women’s triple jump.

This outdoor season’s national championships ended with Décio Andrade (hammer throw), Hannah Hall (shot put), and Russell Robinson (triple jump) as first-team all-Americans. Second-team all-Americans include Sanaa Hebron (400m hurdles), Robinson (long jump), and the women’s 4x400 relay team containing Kennedy Brace, Gabriella Grissom, and Hebron.

Courtesy of James Knable of Miami Athletics

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics