Hurricanes hold awards ceremony
The Hurricanes gave out their football awards on Sunday night. The recipients:
Jack Harding Team MVP: LB Shaq Quarterman
Offense MVP: OL DJ Scaife
Defensive MVP: LB Michael Pinckney
Special Teams MVP: P Louis Hedley
Captains of the Year: LB Shaq Quarterman, LB Michael Pinckney, RB DeeJay Dallas, WR K.J. Osborn
Jim Kelly U-Tough Award Offense: QB N'Kosi Perry
Jim Kelly U-Tough Award Defense: DE Trevon Hill
Hard Hitter Award Offense: OL Corey Gaynor
Hard Hitter Award Defense: DB Amari Carter
The Plumer Award for Leadership, Motivation & Spirit: WR Mike Harley
R. Dale Melching Leadership Award Offense: RB DeeJay Dallas
R. Dale Melching Leadership Award Defense: DT Pat Bethel
R. Dale Melching Leadership Award Special Teams: ATH Jimmy Murphy
UM Sports Hall of Fame Unsung Hero Award Offense: TE Brevin Jordan
UM Sports Hall of Fame Unsung Hero Award Defense: Striker Romeo Finley
UM Sports Hall of Fame Unsung Hero Award Special Teams: P Jack Spicer
Nick Chickillo Most Improved Player Award Offense: WR Dee Wiggins and OL Zion Nelson
Nick Chickillo Most Improved Player Award Defense: DT Nesta Silvera and DB Gurvan Hall
Nick Chickillo Most Improved Player Award Special Teams: LS Clay James
Albert Bentley Walk-on MVP Award Offense: FB Michael Parrott
Albert Bentley Walk-on MVP Award Defense: LB Michael Parrott
Newcomer of the Year Offense: OL Jakai Clark
Newcomer of the Year Defense: DE Gregory Rousseau
Newcomer of the Year Special Teams: DB Christian Williams
Walt Kichefski Hurricane Award (Displaying commitment, consistency, and work ethic): WR K.J. Osborn and DB Rob Knowles
Training Room Comeback Player of the Year: Gregory Rousseau
Community Service Man of the Year: Zach McCloud
Strength Training Athletes of the Year: WR K.J. Osborn
Strength Training Athletes of the Year: CB Al Blades Jr.
Strength Training Athletes of the Year: P Jack Spicer
Offense Scout Team Player of the Year: Ryan Rizk
Defense Scout Team Player of the Year: Shawn Walker and Joshua Neely
Special Teams Scout Team Player of the Year: Suleman Burrows
Mariutto Family Scholar Athlete Award: FB Michael Parrott
Tonight's Football Award Show honored the 2019 senior class while also recognizing individuals who contributed on and off the field this season. pic.twitter.com/QhT0CD3tSB— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 16, 2019