News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-16 07:32:12 -0600') }} football Edit

Hurricanes hold awards ceremony

CaneSport.com
Staff

The Hurricanes gave out their football awards on Sunday night. The recipients:

Jack Harding Team MVP: LB Shaq Quarterman

Offense MVP: OL DJ Scaife

Defensive MVP: LB Michael Pinckney

Special Teams MVP: P Louis Hedley

Captains of the Year: LB Shaq Quarterman, LB Michael Pinckney, RB DeeJay Dallas, WR K.J. Osborn

Jim Kelly U-Tough Award Offense: QB N'Kosi Perry

Jim Kelly U-Tough Award Defense: DE Trevon Hill

Hard Hitter Award Offense: OL Corey Gaynor

Hard Hitter Award Defense: DB Amari Carter

The Plumer Award for Leadership, Motivation & Spirit: WR Mike Harley

R. Dale Melching Leadership Award Offense: RB DeeJay Dallas

R. Dale Melching Leadership Award Defense: DT Pat Bethel

R. Dale Melching Leadership Award Special Teams: ATH Jimmy Murphy

UM Sports Hall of Fame Unsung Hero Award Offense: TE Brevin Jordan

UM Sports Hall of Fame Unsung Hero Award Defense: Striker Romeo Finley

UM Sports Hall of Fame Unsung Hero Award Special Teams: P Jack Spicer

Nick Chickillo Most Improved Player Award Offense: WR Dee Wiggins and OL Zion Nelson

Nick Chickillo Most Improved Player Award Defense: DT Nesta Silvera and DB Gurvan Hall

Nick Chickillo Most Improved Player Award Special Teams: LS Clay James

Albert Bentley Walk-on MVP Award Offense: FB Michael Parrott

Albert Bentley Walk-on MVP Award Defense: LB Michael Parrott

Newcomer of the Year Offense: OL Jakai Clark

Newcomer of the Year Defense: DE Gregory Rousseau

Newcomer of the Year Special Teams: DB Christian Williams

Walt Kichefski Hurricane Award (Displaying commitment, consistency, and work ethic): WR K.J. Osborn and DB Rob Knowles

Training Room Comeback Player of the Year: Gregory Rousseau

Community Service Man of the Year: Zach McCloud

Strength Training Athletes of the Year: WR K.J. Osborn

Strength Training Athletes of the Year: CB Al Blades Jr.

Strength Training Athletes of the Year: P Jack Spicer

Offense Scout Team Player of the Year: Ryan Rizk

Defense Scout Team Player of the Year: Shawn Walker and Joshua Neely

Special Teams Scout Team Player of the Year: Suleman Burrows

Mariutto Family Scholar Athlete Award: FB Michael Parrott

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}