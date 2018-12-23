CaneSport.com

Mark Richt couldn't put a finger on the explanation, maybe it was just the excitement of being in the Big Apple, but the Miami Hurricanes practiced Sunday in the Bronx with a little extra bounce to their step.

"It was just a very, very spirited day," Richt said.. "Probably the weather: sunshine, beautiful and mid-forties. It felt good for everybody. I think some of the guys overdressed a little bit. The weather was great and when you go from a warm climate to a cool climate, it just gives you a little juice and you don't need to have as many breaks.

"We just wanted to keep going. It was a great day."

The Canes will face the Wisconsin Badgers in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Thursday in a rematch of last season's Capitol One Orange Bowl. That will give them four more days to enjoy New York City, a place many are visiting for the first time.

"It's been really amazing," linebacker Shaq Quarterman said. "A lot of us are Floridians that have never left the state before outside of for the games we play on the road. New York is a totally different animal. It's very beautiful and there is a lot of history. A lot of good vibes are flowing through this place."

Quarterman also liked what he saw from his teammates on the practice field at Colombia University.

"You have to know when to turn it on and off," Quarterman said. "When it's time to practice, it's time to lock in. We have a game on Thursday that we're not just going to show up for; we are showing up to win. As far as everything else like the bowl events and the things on our schedule, you have to enjoy those things. It's a blessing to be able to be here and do this.

"I think we are where we are supposed to be. Everyone did a great job of preparing so far when we were back in Miami. Today we had our first practice in New York and it was a highly competitive practice on both sides. We got a lot done."



Richt was so happy with his team that he extended Sunday night's team curfew an hour so his team could spend more time exploring the Times Square area.

"They're getting a taste of it," Richt said. "We are giving them a little freedom to see some things and do some things. So far, they've had a good time. Last night they did a great job on our curfews. They always come in on time and because of that we're going to extend it an hour. They guys did a good job.

"Any time you play a game, you want to win it, for sure. I just got done telling them at the end of practice that I kind of rank bowl games being good or bad on whether you win the game or not. If you win it, it was a great bowl. If you lose, it wasn't quite so good. I want to say the New Era Pinstripe Bowl people are doing a beautiful job. Our guys are really enjoying it and the coaches and families as well, but winning the game is paramount."