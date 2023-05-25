DURHAM, N.C. — Moving on.

Miami closer Andrew Walters secured the final seven outs to lift the fourth-seeded Hurricanes over the ninth-seeded NC State Wolfpack, 4-2, Thursday evening at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

With the Hurricanes (38-18) in a jam in the seventh, Miami head coach Gino DiMare to his All-American closer.

Walters (10) stranded a pair of Wolfpack runners on base, retiring seven of the eight batters he faced to put the Hurricanes in the ACC Baseball Championship semifinals for the first time since 2017.

Walters teamed up with sophomore southpaw Rafe Schlesinger and righty Carlos Lequerica to silence NC State (35-19) over the final 5 1/3 innings. The Hurricanes’ three relievers surrendered just two hits after ace Gage Ziehl limited the Wolfpack to a pair of runs.

Miami jumped ahead of NC State early behind a two-run blast from sophomore left fielder Edgardo Villegas in the top of the first.