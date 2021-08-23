Hurricanes in focus: ACC Network goes inside the team

On Monday night an hour-and-a-half of ACC Network time was dedicated to the Miami Hurricanes - first “ACC Football Road Trip: Miami” at 7 p.m., and then "All Access with Miami Football” at 8 p.m.

* A fun moment: The cameras captured Mike Harley and Bubba Bolden talking and pointing up at the banners of the past greats lining the ceiling of the IPF.

“Let’s be realistic, D’Eriq King, Mike Harley there,” Harley said pointing to two of the blank banners awaiting new names.

“See where it says Ed Reed and Sean Taylor?” Bolden responded. “It’s going to say `Bubba Bolden.’”

* In one segment King was asked five question about Harley. He got favorite pregame music (Kodak Black) wrong. Favorite place to eat? King got that one right (Deli Lane). As for favorite NFL WR, King guessed Amari Cooper. Harley gave him a look before revealing the answer, Stefan Diggs. Favorite movie? King got that one (Friday). Harley’s second-favorite sport was the final question. King guessed track. The correct answer? Fishing.

“Dude, that (fishing) is a sport,” Harley said.

* D'Eriq King was shown rehabbing - riding the bike, stretching and doing strengthening exercises, jogging in the pool and doing side-to-side in the water as well.

At one point while he was on a bike a teammate walked by and said “you don’t leave, do you.”

“Sometimes,” King responded.

"Some days I didn't want to do rehab, especially two times a day," King said. “It’s been an every day grind since I got surgery.”

He says he still is doing rehab exercises "every day, will probably do it all year," but that he is "ready to go."

This is the first time since high school for King that he’ll have the same offensive coordinator in back to back seasons.

“To me, I don’t have to go and learn a new system - a lot of focus has been tweaking a little, not changing the whole offense,” King said.

And looking ahead to the Bama game, King said, “There is no better way to open the season than playing the national champs, one of the best teams in my lifetime. We have a lot of older guys that have played a lot of big games, and for us as a program we want to take that next step.

“I’m excited to play those guys in Atlanta.”

* Miami's had a DE with 8.5 sacks or more every year since 2016 under Manny Diaz.

The situation at end?

"Jahfari Harvey's had a great camp, Deandre Johnson has done really well," Diaz said. "Zach McCloud had probably the best scrimmage I've seen him at Miami regardless of position since he's been here. And Chantz Williams a young guy, a lot of potential.

"The best defense is when we have eight guys that can come after you, we're relentless with our pursuit, and I think we have that this year."

* McCloud said the most difficult part about the transition from LB to DE is “there’s a big man in my face all the time.”

He also said there could be some opportunities where he drops in coverage in the defensive scheme.

McCloud has taken on a leadership role on defense and said that Bubba Bolden and Amari Carter have also stepped up as bigtime leaders.

As for the Alabama game, McCloud said, “That’s on my mind every day. I wake up it’s on my mind, I go to sleep it’s on my mind. I have dreams about it.”

* Mark Richt picked the Canes to win the Coastal.

* A great quote from freshman QB Jake Garcia, talking about practicing on Greentree Practice Field: “When you step on it you can feel it, greatness waiting to happen.”

Zach McCloud said of the weather for fall practices that “The heat consumes you - it feels like you’re sitting in a hot car.”

A fun line from King? When Bubba Bolden walked by him and said hello while he was doing some rehab work in fall drills, King said, “I’m not calling you Bubba till you get a pick off me in practice.”

* At one QB meeting early in camp, Rhett Lashlee told his group to write letters to their mothers before they started the meeting in earnest.

"I told my mom thank you for everything she taught me," D'Eriq King said of his letter.

* Diaz surprised the team at a recent meeting by announcing “We’re going to Top Golf!” And off the team buses went. Notable there: safety James Williams had a boot on.

Players that completely missed the ball? Larry Hodges, Nesta Silvera and Charleston Rambo

Oh, and coach Ishmael Aristide.