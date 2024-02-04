Natalie Varela finished just behind Grissom with 2:06.82, good for second place.

This is Grissom’s second time rewriting the history books this indoor season as the Hurricanes’ middle-distance runner clocked 1:30.79 in the 600m, a time that also sits second-best in indoor school history behind Johnson’s 1:27.64, set in 2020.

Sophomore middle-distance runner Gabriella Grissom broke into the school’s indoor top-five list in the women’s 800m with a final time of 2:05.89. Grissom’s time now ranks second in Miami indoor history behind Kayla Johnson ’s 2:03.08, set in 2021.

MANHATTAN, Kan. - The University of Miami track and field team completed the final day of the DeLoss Dodds Invitational in Manhattan, Kansas, Saturday afternoon.

Makenzy Pierre-Webster placed second in the women’s 200m with 23.44, a time that currently ranks 23rd in the nation.

The women’s 4x400 relay team, comprised of Varela, Alyssa Robinson, Grissom, and Kennedy Brace, bested the competition at the DeLoss Dodds Invitational with a final time of 3:38.74,

The men’s 4x400 team with Solomon Strader, Ace Malone, Robert Joseph, and Oskars Bambals clocked a final time of 3:09.54, good for a fifth-place finish at the invitational and third-best time in Miami indoor school history.

Junior Kennedy Sauder finished with 2.15m in the men’s high jump, good for a second-place finish.

Sophomore Edgar Campre made Miami school history on day two of the men’s heptathlon, ending with 5,778 points and a first-place finish.

The Lisbon, Portugal native’s final score is a new indoor school record, beating out Aaron Moser’s 5,720 points set in 2002. Campre now ranks eighth in the NCAA this season and first in the ACC for the heptathlon.

Solomon Strader moved up to second in the school record books for the men’s 400m, placing fourth with 46.45.

Miami hurdlers Sincere Rhea and Christina Warren earned first and third-place finishes, respectively, in the 60m hurdles — ending with 7.76 and 8.48.

Brace was the fastest female 400m runner at the invitational, earning a new indoor personal best of 54.74.

Next week, the team will split into two groups. One group will travel to the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Massachusetts, while the rest of the team will head to the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, South Carolina.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics