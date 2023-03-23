Hurricanes score nine unanswered to beat FAU 10-5, Win fifth straight
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Another day, another comeback win.
Heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, Miami trailed FAU, 4-0.
But as they’ve done time and time again, the Hurricanes rallied in grand fashion.
No. 17 Miami mounted a seven-run fourth and cruised the rest of the way to a 10-5 victory over the Owls Wednesday evening at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.
“It’s a good job by our offensive coming back,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “It was a bit of a slow start for them, but then we had the big inning—seven runs—which got it done for us and we added to it. Certainly, not a perfect game, not the way we draw it up, but at the end of the day, we’re trying to win games. Our guys did a good job of hanging in there and just finding a way to battle back and get it done.”
Miami freshman Blake Cyr broke up the shutout with a three-run shot to spark the Hurricanes (15-6).
Three batters later, junior catcher Carlos Perez tied the game with an RBI double down the right-field line, setting the stage for the reigning ACC Player of the Week CJ Kayfus.
Kayfus clobbered a hanging breaking ball and parked it over the right field fence, finishing off the crooked frame. For Kayfus, the three-run jack marked his third homer in his last six at-bats.
Cyr and junior shortstop Dominic Pitelli pushed the Hurricanes’ lead to 9-2 with a sacrifice fly and run-scoring double, respectively.
Pitelli punctuated the offensive outburst with another RBI double in the eighth, tallying his co-career-high fourth hit en route to the Hurricanes’ seventh double-digit effort of the season.
After fifth-year senior Carlos Lequerica tossed the first 1 1/3 in his first start as a Hurricane, Miami’s bullpen quieted the Owls (12-10).
Sophomore left-hander Rafe Schlesinger struck out a pair across a career-long 2 2/3 scoreless innings before freshman southpaw Chris Scinta retired all nine batters he faced.
Veteran right-handers Alejandro Torres and Andrew Walters teamed up for the final six outs to secure the Hurricanes’ fifth straight win.
As a bullpen, Miami held FAU to one run on four hits in 7 2/3 frames.
Following an undefeated homestand, the Hurricanes hit the road to face No. 2 Wake Forest. The three-game set begins at 8 p.m. Friday at David F. Couch Ballpark.
“We have a great opportunity,” DiMare said. “When you play on the road, the stakes are even higher if you win. At the end of the day, I just want us to play good baseball. I want us to pitch well, I want us to hit well, I want us to defend well and I want us to run the bases well. If we do those things, we’re going to win a lot of games.”
Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics
Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook