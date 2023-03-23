CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Another day, another comeback win. Heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, Miami trailed FAU, 4-0. But as they’ve done time and time again, the Hurricanes rallied in grand fashion. No. 17 Miami mounted a seven-run fourth and cruised the rest of the way to a 10-5 victory over the Owls Wednesday evening at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field. “It’s a good job by our offensive coming back,” Miami head coach Gino DiMare said. “It was a bit of a slow start for them, but then we had the big inning—seven runs—which got it done for us and we added to it. Certainly, not a perfect game, not the way we draw it up, but at the end of the day, we’re trying to win games. Our guys did a good job of hanging in there and just finding a way to battle back and get it done.”

Miami freshman Blake Cyr broke up the shutout with a three-run shot to spark the Hurricanes (15-6). Three batters later, junior catcher Carlos Perez tied the game with an RBI double down the right-field line, setting the stage for the reigning ACC Player of the Week CJ Kayfus. Kayfus clobbered a hanging breaking ball and parked it over the right field fence, finishing off the crooked frame. For Kayfus, the three-run jack marked his third homer in his last six at-bats. Cyr and junior shortstop Dominic Pitelli pushed the Hurricanes’ lead to 9-2 with a sacrifice fly and run-scoring double, respectively. Pitelli punctuated the offensive outburst with another RBI double in the eighth, tallying his co-career-high fourth hit en route to the Hurricanes’ seventh double-digit effort of the season.

