CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Hurricanes Team Store and the Bryan Pata Foundation will team up for the 23rd Annual Hurricane Holiday Shopping Spree for Kids presented by Milam’s Markets on Monday, December 11, and Tuesday, December 12, from 4:30-6 p.m.

Forty-five children from the Police Athletic League, The Boys & Girls Club, and the Bryan Pata Foundation will each receive a $95 shopping spree to honor the legacy of Pata, a former University of Miami football player.

The University of Miami cheerleading squad, Sebastian the Ibis, and select UM head coaches will also attend. Other sponsors include the Pat Covelli Foundation, 324 Creative, Big Cheese, Crepemaker, and Flanigan’s.

The Hurricanes Team Store is at 1340 South Dixie Highway, Coral Gables, FL, 33146. For more information, contact Neal Bendesky at 305-778-6325.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics