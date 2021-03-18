CaneSport - Hykeem Williams has quickly emerged as a top WR in 2023

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Stranahan wide receiver Hykeem Williams has exploded onto the scene in 2021. His first offer January 1 from Miami. He is now over two dozen after adding offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Notre Dame, South Carolina and West Virginia.

"It has been pretty crazy with all the offers coming in," said Williams. "My approach right now is just to build relationships, get to know different coaches, and see what I can learn about each program."

He has a lot of programs to learn about.

The 6-foot-4, 200 pounder has quickly emerged as one of the top sophomores in the Sunshine State. He didn't grow up with a favorite school, so he is looking at all of his options the same early on.

"I didn't have that dream school. I didn't have that college team I grew up following like that. No school really stands out to me right now. All has happened pretty fast, and I am just talking to all the schools I can, and seeing what I like about each one.

"Some schools I talk to once a week, some I am talking to through my coach almost every day, and I am just getting to know the coaches. It is so early for me."