Hyppolite setting UM official visit, will be back for Paradise
Hollywood (Fla.) McArthur High School LB Ruben Hyppolite is a Maryland commitment who was on campus Sunday for the Manny Diaz camp.“It was good, a nice setup, I played 7 on 7 with my teammates, it ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news