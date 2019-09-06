It took one week for me to suffer the bad beat of the season and watch my pretend dollars go down the drain. One. As gambling fans are well aware at this point, Northwestern had the cover in hand at Stanford with 30 seconds to go. The Wildcats were getting six points, trailed 10-7 and had the ball at their own 22. And then … you guessed it. Quarterback Hunter Johnson gets sacked at the 7-yard line, fumbles, the ball bounces into the end zone, Northwestern offensive lineman Zachary Franks has a clear chance to recover the ball for a safety to preserve the cover and whiffs, and Stanford hops on the ball for the touchdown and the miracle cover.

I’m going to whine about that one for the rest of the year. Still, I managed to at least go 3-2 in the primetime matchups and then lose my customary ‘One more that I like’ for an average opening weekend. Joining me to test their luck this week representing the Rivals publishers is BruinBlitz.com publisher Rick Kimbrel, who watched UCLA go down to Cincinnati last week and will observe Stanford and USC later this season. For the Rivals analysts, who are in a one-game hole thanks to Rob Cassidy, Texas and Louisiana analyst Sam Spiegelman steps to the plate with the big Texas-LSU game on deck. Off we go. Spreads are from Covers.com. Game times are ET.

Cincinnati (+17) at Ohio State, noon, ABC

By all accounts, Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell is a good coach who has built the Bearcats into one of the Group of Five’s best programs in just his third season. But do you remember his one season as Ohio State head coach, when he served as the interim after Jim Tressel was fired? The Buckeyes went 6-7. The six seasons before Fickell and the six seasons after Fickell, Ohio State won 10 games at a minimum. He’s certainly made the most of his second chance. Trocchi’s pick: Ohio State, $50 Kimbrel: Ohio State Spiegelman: Ohio State

Nebraska (-4) at Colorado, 3:30 p.m., FOX

If you want to base this pick on who looked better in Week 1, you would have to say Colorado. The Buffs gradually pulled away from Colorado State in what is usually a tricky rivalry game and won by three touchdowns. Nebraska put up a stinker offensively against South Alabama and needed three defensive/special teams touchdowns as it was outgained in a 35-21 win. But I’ve learned not to overreact to Week 1, because 10,000 people in the college football media told me not to overreact to Week 1. Trocchi’s pick: Nebraska, $75

Kimbrel: Colorado

Spiegelman: Colorado

Texas A&M (+17.5) at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ABC

Yes, Clemson is the latest greatest team of all-time with the greatest quarterback of all time, etc, etc. But hear me out. Two years ago, Clemson suffered a shocking loss to Syracuse, its only loss prior to the Sugar Bowl. Last year against Syracuse, with a better team and a chance to get revenge, it eked out a 27-23 win at home. Point is – maybe certain teams present certain problems. Texas A&M gave Clemson fits last season as Kellen Mond threw for 430 yards. My guess is the Aggies take them to the wire again. Trocchi’s pick: Texas A&M, $100

Kimbrel: Texas A&M

Spiegelman: Texas A&M

LSU (-6.5) at Texas, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Why have these two not hooked up in the regular season since 1954? Man this is gonna be fun. Winner inserts itself into some early season playoff talk. Loser says, "All our goals are still ahead of us because we can still win our conference." We can only hope the pregame t-shirt trolling that is planned by Texas (see below) becomes a thing now that the turnover chain has sort of run its course.

#Texas DB Brandon Jones says they’ll be wearing these shirts pregame of #LSU.



“It was not any shot at any other team out there.” pic.twitter.com/S3OjPT3OH3 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) September 3, 2019

Trocchi’s pick: Texas, $100

Kimbrel: Texas

Spiegelman: LSU

Stanford (+1) at USC, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Stanford is going on the road without its starting left tackle and its starting quarterback. On the bright side for the Cardinal, USC lost its quarterback last week as well. Stanford has covered in five of its last six games against Troy and brings a defense that will give freshman QB Kedon Slovis fits. Trocchi’s pick: Stanford, $75

Kimbrel: Stanford Spiegelman: USC

Week 2 picks Cincy-Ohio St. Neb.-CU TAMU-Clemson LSU-Texas Stanford-USC Trocchi OSU Neb. TAMU Texas Stanford Kimbrel OSU CU TAMU Texas Stanford Spiegelman OSU CU TAMU LSU USC



ONE MORE THAT I LIKE

Miami (-5.5) at North Carolina, 8 p.m., ACC Network