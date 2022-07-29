IMG Will Be Well Represented At Miami's Cookout Saturday

The University of Miami to IMG connection continues this weekend with plenty from the academy attending the barbecue held at Coral Gables Satuday. Several IMG Ascenders will make the trip from Bradenton to Dade County for what will be a highly attended event.

As reported previously by CanesCounty.com four-star Jerrick Gibson, four-star Francis Mauigoa, five-star Samuel M’Pemba, five-star Jayden Wayne, and four-star Riley Williams will be attending.

Gibson is the number one running back of the 2024 class.

Confirmed at IMG's Media day, is four-star 2024 defensive end Ernest Willor and four-star offensive tackle Jimothy Lewis were added to the list of Ascenders attending.

Miami commits Mauigoa, Wayne, and Williams continue to recruit for the class and expect that to continue this weekend.

With a plethora of talent, IMG will once again be in contention for the high school football national championship.