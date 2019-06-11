Miami Columbus DE Elijah Roberts woke up last Saturday morning and impulsively decided he had to go to the Manny Diaz summer camp and get to know new defensive line coach Todd Stroud a little better.

He summoned his mother out of bed.

"We are going to camp," he told her.

He texted Stroud and told him he would be on the way to The U soon.

And then he and his mom made the drive over to the Miami campus. Roberts got a good workout in under the tutelage of Stroud. His proud mom snapped pictures.

"I wanted to work out with Coach Stroud to see how he coaches," Roberts said. "It was good. I really liked it. He taught me about their scheme and how they use the defensive line. It made me feel comfortable with him. It helped with the recruiting a lot."

Roberts is a former Miami commit who might grow into a defensive tackle by the time he gets to college. He decommitted and opened up his recruitment so that he could tosurvey the landscape. And he has.

Florida offered in April and Robertswill make a third visit to Gainesville in July. He also plans to visit FSU for the second time this summer.

And first there is an official visit this weekend to South Carolina, a school that is suddenly and surprisingly becoming a thorn in Miami's side in local recruiting. Miami Norland offensive tackle Issiah Walker is presently committed to the Gamecocks, though Miami remains in the hunt.



