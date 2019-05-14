MIAMI -- Amari Daniels will take his time when it comes to choosing a school. He doesn’t have a specific timetable in mind, but says his recruitment will be a “long process.” And while the class-of-2021 running back plans to take things slow, he doesn’t mind naming early favorites.

Daniels holds a number of major offers already, and some are more appealing than others at this point.

“Ohio State, Georgia and Florida State,” Daniels said when asked which programs are currently standing out from the pack and went on to say he hopes to visit both Florida State and Georgia over the summer.

Below, the standout backs discusses schools of interest and a host of other topiics related to his recruitment.





IN HIS WORDS:

--On which schools are in closest contact:

“Right now, I’m probably talking to Ohio State and Miami the most out of anyone. They all show equal love, though. I love all my schools.”





--On what style of offense he prefers:

“It doesn’t matter to me. I can be any back you want me to be. If you want me in the slot, I can do it. If you want me in the backfield, I can do it. If you want to run two backs, I’m good with that. If you’re run-heavy, I can do it. I can do it all. I’m an all-purpose back. I’ll be alright in any system.”





--On when he hopes to make a verbal commitment:

“I really don’t know. It’s going to be a long process I know that.”





-- On Georgia



“I like how they run the ball and how they use the different backs. They do a lot of different things with all those back. They use a lot of backs."





--On Miami

“I love that they built that indoor facility and I’m going back for the paradise camp in July for sure. I like how the new coaching staff runs things.”





--On Florida State:

“I think they are going to have a good year for sure. I’m going back to camp this year again. I like going up there. I really think they are about to bounce back.”