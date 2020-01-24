News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-24 05:17:35 -0600') }} football Edit

In-depth analysis: What D'Eriq King brings to table for Miami Hurricanes

Brent Rollins
Pro Football Focus

Outside of a head coaching or coordinator change, getting a new quarterback via the transfer portal is seemingly the top story for a college program nowadays, especially with it happening much more...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}