News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-22 15:50:13 -0600') }} football Edit

In his own words: Dazalin Worsham is a Miami Hurricane

Chad Simmons
Rivals.com

Dazalin Worsham has known for some time that he wanted to be a Miami Hurricane, and on Friday, from Coral Gables, he announced that publicly. The talented wide receiver out of Trussville (Ala.) Hew...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}