In Lieu Of Landing Other O-Line Prospects, Could Connor Lew Fill The Void

One of which is Connor Lew , the interior offensive lineman from Georgia released a top schools list of Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, and Miami and will decide on the four on August 5th.

The Canes missed out on Olaus Alinen (Alabama) and Payton Kirkland (Texas) this weekend but Miami still maintains the 12th ranked spot on the Rivals team rankings and has plenty of offensive linemen still on the board .

Lew took official visits to his top four schools in June, visiting Miami on June 10th. Miami currently has three offensive linemen committed to the class (Francis Mauigoa, Frankie Tinilau, and Antonio Tripp). Lew loved the family atmosphere when he visited Coral Gables last month.

The three-star prospect stands at 6’3” and 281 pounds. Lew is a center that can also fill in at guard if needed. Landing Lew would give the 2023 class another boost, especially after missing out on a couple of prospects last weekend.

Lew has plenty of potential and has the primary tools that are needed to be successful at the power five level. He drives his opponents to the ground once he gets a full head of steam. He is solid in pass protection but seems to enjoy getting downfield in the run game.

Miami has a puncher’s chance to land Lew and Cristobal and his staff always have a chance at a prospect that includes the Canes as one of the hats on the table.