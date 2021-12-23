In-state 4-star DE lands Cane offer, prefers to stay in Florida
Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz Class of 2023 DE Gavin Hill landed a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer Dec. 15.It was his 10th offer, with others on the list including Georgia Tech, West Virginia, Ari...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news