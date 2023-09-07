Few high school football programs have the recruiting track record, NFL alumni or reputation that Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage currently does.

If there is one position in particular where it holds even more weight, it's what AHS has produced in the secondary with NFL standouts Patrick Surtain, Tyson Campbell, Marco Wilson and others making an impact at the highest level.

Each cycle there are new names to know in the Patriot defensive back group, and it doesn't take long to see which one could be next up with a near 6-foot-2, 200-pound cornerback making plays early on in the 2023 season.

Gregory 'Zae' Thomas has turned heads through the first month of the season and recruiting is beginning to follow suit.

"We're a good group, we've got good chemistry on and off the field," Thomas said of the current AHS secondary. "I'm locked in with this secondary."