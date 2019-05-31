THE LATEST: A decision from Lakeland (Fla.) High School Fenley Graham could ben closing in a commitment. The three-star prospect holds a number of scholarship offers but has narrowed his focus to include only a few schools. Below, Graham discusses the schools in play and his plans for official visits.





IN HIS WORDS

ON HIS COLLEGE OPTIONS:



"I’m not trying to go too far from home. I mean, I would go out of state, but I’m trying to go too far. Like, I would go to West Virginia but I’m not going to go all the way across the country or something like that. Not too, too far."





ON A POSSIBLE OFFICIAL VISIT SCHEDULE:

"I haven’t set it up yet because I’m kind of thinking more might roll in, but if I just look at what I have right now, I know a few. I know for sure that I want to hit Miami and Florida. I’m going to West Virginia too. I haven’t thought of any others yet. I might consider Nebraska and Kentucky."





ON FLORIDA:

"It kind of reminds me of what my high school was this year before we won state. They are on the rise and everyone is expecting a big season from them. Now they have to play up top those expectations. They are on the right track. It’s close to home, too. They treat me like I’m already there. Plus, I know a lot of the players."





ON MIAMI:



"Miami is like a brotherhood. With Miami, no matter what happens they stick together. They are tight no matter if they win or lose. I like that feeling a lot. That’s what stands out to me about Miami. It’s just a different vibe in Miami. There’s something about it."





ON SCHOOLS THAT HAVEN”T OFFERED THAT HE FEEL MIGHT:

"I really want Georgia and Florida State. I am going to try my best to go to camp FSU. I’m not going to go up there and camp if I feel like they aren’t interested in me for real. So it will depend on how interested they are."