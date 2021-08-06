Initial depth chart, news & notes from opening practice
Anticipation always runs high for the first fall practice of the year.And one of the key aspects is that initial depth chart. Often it reflects who worked hardest in the weight room / had the best ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news