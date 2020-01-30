News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-30 07:52:30 -0600') }} football Edit

Inside Avantae Williams' recruitment: "Absolutely Miami's got a chance"

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

In six days DeLand (Fla.) High School DB Avantae Williams will let the world know his college choice.It’s down to two: The Miami Hurricanes and the Florida Gators.Williams went with his coach yeste...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}