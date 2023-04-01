Bensley Joseph and Wooga Poplar just love to dance. So when head coach Jim Larrañaga busted out the moves in the locker room after the Hurricanes advanced to the Elite Eight, the two guards had to join him. Joseph and Poplar positioned themselves on either side of Miami’s all-time winningest coach, and the trio was soon line dancing, swinging their arms back and forth to the beat. The spectacle sums up Poplar and Joseph’s unique relationship perfectly. “That’s just showing how me and Bensley work with each other,” Poplar said. “Last year at the Elite Eight, we [were] probably like the only ones dancing.” Bensley’s a “good dancer,” according to Poplar, but Joseph knows where he stands. “I mean he’s talented [at] dancing; I’m just trying to catch up to him,” Joseph said. The two sophomores arrived in Coral Gables together — Joseph from Massachusetts and Poplar from Philadelphia — and are leaning on each other through their college basketball journey. As freshmen, both players were reserves on a historic Hurricanes team that made their first Elite Eight in program history. However, Poplar described that time as a “process.” He went from winning a state championship in high school to averaging just 2.6 points in 8.6 minutes per game.

Fortunately, Poplar could always talk to someone going through a similar experience. [Joseph and I] have a special bond … if I have a bad game, if he [has] a bad game, we always [tell] each other to cheer up, like ‘Yo, you’ll get it next game, don’t worry about the game,” Poplar said. There’s a reason they always room together. But times have now changed. Poplar immediately showcased his offseason improvement with a 20-point game against St. Francis Brooklyn in November. He continued to provide an offensive boost through the year and contributed a team-high 18 points to help Miami edge Pittsburgh for a share of the ACC regular season title in March. One year after playing single-digit minutes, Poplar’s usage rate has skyrocketed. The 6-foot-5, 192-pound guard is averaging nearly 24 minutes a game, along with 8.7 points and 3.3 rebounds. “Wooga, I mean, I think he’s taken the biggest jump to be honest,” veteran forward Anthony Walker said. “His defense he’s played in this tournament is crazy. He’s just becoming himself.” Joseph, meanwhile, has always been a defensive specialist, instantly making an impact on last year’s Elite Eight team. The Arlington, Massachusetts, native continues to excel defensively and is starting to pick up on offense, more than doubling his points and assists per game since last season.