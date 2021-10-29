Inside Enemy Lines: 5 questions answered from a Pitt perspective
Jim Hammett of PantherLair.com answers five of CaneSport's key questions from a Pitt perspective entering the game, including his score prediction:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news