Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain pulled a shocker on Thursday when he committed to Miami over Florida and Alabama, as the Gators were considered the heavy frontrunner heading into his decision. To everyone except the Lakeland, Fla., standout and the Miami coaches, who were informed by McClain earlier in the day that he was coming to play for the Hurricanes. According to sources, McClain told the Miami coaches early Thursday that they were the winners in his recruitment - as months and months of hard-nosed recruiting against the Gators and the Crimson Tide finally paid off. “I’ve been in shock all day,” one source said.

A lot of credit in this recruitment goes to Miami defensive analyst DeMarcus Van Dyke, who worked incredibly hard on McClain, his mother and those close to the five-star corner and sold the vision for what the Hurricanes are trying to rebuild in Coral Gables. “DeMarcus Van Dyke has been recruiting his *** off from Day 1,” according to a source. Part of that pitch, according to a source, is that Cristobal and his staff are going to do it the right way as they see it, not the hodgepodge or shoddy way other coaching staffs have attempted to rebuild 'The U' over the last many years. Miami has only two losing seasons since 2008 but also only one 10-win season as the Hurricanes faithful expect more - and McClain is a big piece to things moving in the right direction. When Cristobal got to Oregon as part of coach Willie Taggart’s staff, that group took over a team that was 4-8 the previous season in Mark Helfrich's last year. In Cristobal’s first full year after Taggart left for FSU, the Ducks went 9-4 and then 12-2. That success of rebuilding a program could have been influential to McClain.