CaneSport - Inside look: In the end Canes beat out Gators for new commit Jacurri Brown

It was down to five, but it was really down to two.

Arizona State, Auburn and Texas A&M were on the list, but Jacurri Brown went back and forth between Florida and Miami before deciding a couple of weeks ago that he wanted to be a Hurricane.

"Miami is the right school for me because of coach Rhett Lashlee, the offense he runs, and the fit for me," said Brown. "I feel I can be developed as a quarterback by coach Lashlee, I feel his style fits mine, and Miami just seems like the perfect place for me."

Lashlee, the offensive coordinator under Manny Diaz has put a lot of time into recruiting Brown, but it just wasn't about him, but the entire family.

That relationship paid off.

"Coach Lashlee is a great guy. He probably talked to my mom more than he talked to me, so it was not just me that felt good about playing for him at Miami, but my mom trusts him, and likes him as well.

"The time he put in really played a big role in this. I feel good about him, I know my mom feels good about him, and it is just a great fit with and without football,"

Late in 2020, and into early January, the buzz was around the Gators. Brown was close to Brian Johnson, and the Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes star thought his future could be at the Swamp.

But once Johnson left Florida for the NFL, that opened the door for other schools, and Miami quickly made their move.

"Right after coach Johnson left, I was back open, and Miami came right in, I connected even more with coach Lashlee, and I really started feeling Miami could be the one early in February," said Brown.

Early in March, when speaking with Lashlee, Brown kind of dropped a hint that Miami was the school, but after visiting Coral Gables last weekend, and talking with his family once more, he made it official.

The 6-foot-4, 205 pound signal caller knows where his future home is at. It is in the ACC at Miami, and he is excited about what lies ahead.

"This was a great journey, I had a lot of great offers, but I know the sky is the limit at Miami," said Brown. "I want to be a part of bringing winning back with coach Diaz, coach Lashlee, and all the great players at Miami.

"I am ready to work with coach Lashlee, get better as a quarterback, really embrace tradition at Miami and have a great experience there."