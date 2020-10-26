Inside look: Where Canes stand with 5-star DT Maason Smith
Houma (La.) Terrabonne High School 5-star DT Maason Smith would be the icing on top of what has already shaped up as an excellent 2021 recruiting class for the Miami Hurricanes.So could this actual...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news